Dan Ashworth, sporting director at Manchester United

Manchester United may not have yet had their fill of Bayern Munich players in the market judging by the latest update from Christian Falk.

Old Trafford-linked Leon Goretzka (Football Transfers) is understood to be committed to turning his career in Munich around. However, events may very well conspire to see him pushed out of the club in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have held a prior interest in the 29-year-old. On top of that, it’s understood ‘there’s a big chance’ they would be able to complete a move for the German international in the winter if they were to try and test Max Eberl’s resolve.

“Leon Goretzka changed his mind; he wanted to be in the squad. Bayern Munich wanted to sell Goretzka and he said ‘no’,” the Bundesliga-based journalist informed The Daily Briefing.

“I know about talks with Max Eberl where he said he’s had a look at his situation and perhaps he’ll change his mind again in the winter window. The situation for him isn’t very good; the 29-year-old has only played a minute of Bundesliga action this season. Vincent Kompany took him out of the squad domestically, though he did score in a brief cameo in the Champions League, so he did show everyone that he hasn’t lost his quality.”

Falk went on to add: “Manchester United were previously interested in his services and they’ve seen that they can make good deals with Bayern Munich having landed both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in the summer. They also have Joshua Zirkzee who was a quasi-Bayern player in the sense that United paid a fee to them for his transfer.

“I think they know that Bayern Munich players have quality and he would be a good fit, plus they were interested previously. I am sure if they need someone in midfield in the winter window, and were to knock on Bayern’s door, there’s a big chance.”

Fabrizio Romano (via The Manchester Evening News) previously reported on Bayern bluntly informing the Bochum-born star that he would not have a starting berth under Vincent Kompany.

Do Manchester United need to sign Leon Goretzka in January?

The Red Devils are understood to be long-term admirers of Goretzka who was described as a ‘top player’ by Munich chief Christoph Freund last year (Kicker). However, it remains to be seen whether signing a 29-year-old midfielder would represent ideal strategy.

Admittedly, it’s worth highlighting the benefits the footballer would be able to bring in terms of his positional versatility in the middle of the park.

Given that United seem, perhaps, slightly light in that department, you could forgive Dan Ashworth for potentially feeling tempted to re-open his line to the Bavarian giants.

With a contract set to expire in the summer of 2026 – not to mention Bayern’s clear willingness to part ways – it most likely wouldn’t be overly complicated, or expensive, to strike a deal in January.

