Chelsea considering move for wide player with 26-G/A last season

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old Dutchman has established himself as a key player for the Bundesliga champions and he was instrumental in their title win last season. According to journalist Graeme Bailey via TBR, Chelsea are considering a move for the defender in the near future.

Although the Blues have Malo Gusto and Reece James as their right-back options, both players have had their fair share of injury problems and Chelsea need alternatives.

Frimpong has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. Apart from his qualities as a defender, the 23-year-old is exceptional going forward and he will add goals and creativity to the side. Frimpong picked up 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season.

The Dutchman can operate as a wing-back as well as a winger. His ability to slot into multiple roles could make him an invaluable asset for Chelsea if they can get the deal done.

It is fair to assume that Leverkusen will not want to sell a key player like him midway through the season and therefore Chelsea might have to wait until the summer in order to get the deal done.

Jeremie Frimpong could fancy Chelsea move

Frimpong is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class full back for Chelsea. He has already won the Bundesliga and he will feel that this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. A move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea follow-up on their interest with an official proposal to sign him at the end of the season.

