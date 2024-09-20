Chelsea starting line up member confirms he thought about leaving the club this summer

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea went through a major overhaul of their squad this summer under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues splashed the cash on new signings and welcomed the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho and others.

On the other hand, a number of players were allowed to leave the club who were surplus to requirements. Romelu Lukaku, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and others left to start a new chapter in their career away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has admitted that he thought about leaving the club this summer to a make a move to Marseille.

He was contacted by the French club to make a move to France but the player ultimately decided to stay at the club to prove himself at the highest level.

He said, as quoted by The Express:

“I got a call that really touched me. I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it. It was Mehdi Benatia from Olympique de Marseille, the sporting director.”

“It certainly touched me. I think everyone knows why and… I had to think about it. But my objective at the moment is to succeed at Chelsea, to try and win games, and to establish myself at my club.”

Fofana joined the Blues in a big money move from Leicester City in 2022. His time at the club has been hugely affected by injuries and due to his fitness issues, he failed to cement his place in the starting line up.

However, under new manager Maresca, the defender is being preferred at the heart of Chelsea defense alongside Levi Colwill.

The centre-back has claimed that he was a Marseille supporter and that could have played a role in his decision making but the urge to prove himself at Chelsea and establish himself as one of the best defenders in the league made him stay at the club.

The defender added:

“And about Olympique de Marseille, we’ll see one day. I still have a contract until 2029. We’ll see after that. I’ve never made any secret of it. It’s my city, it’s my club, I’m an Olympique de Marseille supporter.”

Fofana has started the season in superb form for Chelsea

A future move away from Chelsea to Marseille is highly likely for the defender, with Fofana setting his sights on a move to Ligue 1.

Fofana has been in fine form for the Blues this season and has helped the team achieve some impressive results.

He has started all the Premier League matches this season and he will be on the team sheet when the Blues face West Ham United in the league next.