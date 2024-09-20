LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United battles for possession with Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes would start ahead of Martin Odegaard in Arsenal’s midfield three, according to Danny Murphy.

The duo are among the most effective attacking midfielders on the planet right now and play key roles for their respective clubs, both donning the captain’s armband.

Fernandes joined Man Utd from Sporting CP in January 2020 and has since registered 79 goals and 70 assists in 239 appearances across all competitions. In fact, no player has created more chances (451) in the Premier League since his debut.

Odegaard, meanwhile, joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan before making the move permanent the following summer. Since then, the Norway international has notched 35 goals and 25 assists in 156 appearances across all competitions.

Fernandes has ‘the edge’ on Odegaard, says Murphy

Both are elite playmakers, but former Liverpool, Fulham and Tottenham star Murphy believes it’s Fernandes who has the edge thanks to his superior creativity.

“It’s just preference. Mine would depend on who else is in the team, that’s how close it is,” Murphy responded when asked by talkSPORT co-host Andy Goldstein who he prefers out of the two.

“For example, if you had Declan Rice and [Thomas] Partey behind Fernandes, I’d probably go Fernandes.”

The former England international was then pressed on whether he would start Fernandes over Odegaard in Arsenal’s current midfield.

“It’s a close one,” he continued. “I think Bruno will score you more goals, but Odegaard scores as well. Do you know what? I’d be happy with either.

“The one thing Odegaard gives you that Bruno doesn’t is better defensive work, Odegaard is better defensively than Bruno.

“So I think [Mikel] Arteta would pick Odegaard ahead of Bruno even if he had Bruno.

“But for me, I think Bruno has probably just about got the edge on creativity.

“I’m thinking I wouldn’t need his defensive work if I’ve got two brilliant holding midfielders if I played that way, but there’s not much in it.”

Top photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images