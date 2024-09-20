“Impossible to predict” world class Liverpool target’s next move says Romano

Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool were one of the quietest clubs in the summer transfer market, but manager, Arne Slot’s contention that he was happy with the squad he inherited has already proven to be accurate given how well the Reds have begun the 2024/25 campaign.

That’s not to say that in the future the Anfield outfit won’t be tweaking certain areas of the squad, particularly if the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold run down their contracts.

Liverpool target expected to remain at current club until next summer

One player whom they most definitely wanted in the summer window, but who ultimately decided to stay with his current club, was Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The Spaniard has long been courted by some of European football’s biggest clubs, though even when his release clause has been met – as was the case with Liverpool – he has steadfastly refused to leave the Basque giants.

Rumours that he regrets making that decision appear wide of the mark, and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has had his say.

“Real Sociedad are not expecting any change to the Martin Zubimendi situation in January, despite the reports that he regrets turning down Liverpool,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“They fully expect Martin to stay at the club at least until the end of the season; then next summer we will see.

“It’s impossible to predict now what will happen as there’s absolutely zero ongoing in terms of talks or negotiations.

“Completely quiet and full focus on Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi.”

Though any further attempts to prise him away from La Real are also likely to prove difficult, if Liverpool hang in there they may get the result to the pursuit that they want.

Zubimendi will understand that as he edges towards his peak years as a player that a move to a bigger club, with respect to Real Sociedad, won’t be on the table for much longer.

It’s not quite now or never at the moment, but the end of the season will see the player at a huge career crossroads.

Top photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images