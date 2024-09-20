“Sean has a responsibility” – Everton chief gives ‘difficult’ Dyche update

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on May 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell says he and Sean Dyche are doing everything they can to move the club forward, but admits the manager is working under ‘very difficult circumstances’.

The Toffees have made a disastrous start to their final season at Goodison Park, losing all four of their Premier League matches so far — including throwing away back-to-back 2-0 leads to lose 3-2 against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

In fact, their record is the worst of all 96 teams in Europe’s top five leagues, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the third round on penalties at home to Southampton in mid-week.

Some supporters are already calling for Dyche to be sacked, despite him leading Everton to a 15th-place finish last season which would have been 12th if not for an eight-point deduction.

Thelwell insists Dyche is working hard to improve Everton fortunes

Thelwell has moved to defend Dyche, with the two working closely to try and improve the club’s current fortunes.

“Sean and I work very closely together, our offices are a metre apart so we are talking regularly and consistently about what things we can do, how we can use the resources we have available to try and make things better going forwards,” Thelwell told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“Sean has a responsibility for the preparation and performance of the team and fundamentally the results. My responsibility is the support services that sit around that. It is about us talking through some of the performance problems we have got.”

Up next for Everton is a trip to Leicester City who are also winless with just two points on the board so far.

The Toffees will be desperate to get their season up and running and Thelwell insists Dyche is doing everything he can to get Everton back on track under ‘very difficult circumstances’.

“I can promise everybody that there is no stone being left unturned in terms of trying to rectify our current situation,” Thelwell added. “He [Dyche] is working under very difficult circumstances.

“We still have ownership and financial situations to resolve so that makes it very difficult for a manager when we want to take that next step.”

Top photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images