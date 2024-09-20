Leeds United already regret summer transfer decision

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United have a weak squad to cope with the long Championship season.

The Whites have one of the smallest squads in the division and their failure to add depth in the summer transfer window could cost them crucial points this season.

Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell, Manor Solomon and Junior Firpo are all doubtful for the next match and they have been carrying injuries.

Particularly Solomon, who has played regular football this season after not playing for almost a year.

The player is not fully fit and needs match practice to hit peak form moving forward.

The Whites were linked with Galatasaray Roland Sallai but failed to sign him in the transfer window.

Journalist Graham Smyth has now claimed that Daniel Farke’s team should have signed the player as he can play in a number of positions and would have been handy for the club now with several injury issues.

Speaking on Inside Elland Road Podcast, he said:

“Manor Solomon, a lot of people had concerns over his injury record. He’s got a back issue this week and the biggest question mark of all is over him. Numbers and height, they should have got Sallai.

“Roland Sallai, big lad, can play everywhere, especially 10. They should have got him, they should have got him, there can be no real debate about that now can there?”

Farke will be regretting not adding the Hungarian player to his squad.

He now has to find solutions to the injury problems suffered in the early stage of the season.

Leeds travel to Cardiff City tomorrow and their squad depth will be tested there.