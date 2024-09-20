Liverpool boss Arne Slot confirms injury blow ahead of Premier League match

(Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

Liverpool face Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend with the Reds looking to bounce back from their defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The Merseyside club started the season with three wins from their first three matches of the season.

They did not concede a single goal in those three matches but their surprise defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield completely changed the mood around the club and came as a wake up call.

They will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend against Bournemouth but they might have to do it without one of their key players.

Slot has confirmed that goalkeeper Alisson is facing an injury issue, with his hamstring to be precise and he is doubtful for their upcoming match.

He said, as quoted by The Independent:

“He has a slight issue with one of his muscles. We wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not.

“He didn’t do it in the Milan game, he felt it before then he felt it more and more. Now we have to see if he’s ready for the weekend.”

He further added: “Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today (Friday). We have to wait and see.”

It is a huge blow for the Reds who rely on their goalkeeper but the good news is their second choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has stood up for the team whenever his services are needed.

He is expected to start in place of the Brazilian goalkeeper and he is more than good enough to guard the goal for the Reds.

Liverpool regained their form and confidence against Milan

The convincing win against AC Milan in the midweek in the Champions League has given the Merseyside club some confidence after their Premier League defeat.

They got their goal scoring touch back and created a number of chances, which shows that the match against Forest was just a one off.

Slot has fairly had a fully fit squad until recently when Harvey Elliott suffered an injury and now he will be joined in the medical room by Alisson.