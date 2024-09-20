Man United join Barcelona in the race to sign 25-year-old South American

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Minority Shareholder of Manchester United, looks on from the stands prior to the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Atalanta midfielder Ederson Dos Santos has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder has caught the attention of Manchester United and Newcastle with his performances and they are keen on securing his signature.

They will face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid as well. The midfielder impressed against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League recently, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two English clubs. The report states that Barcelona are looking at him as a potential alternative to Sergio Busquets who has left the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need a midfield controller who can dictate the tempo of the game and help out defensively. The Brazilian certainly fits the profile and he is at the peak of his powers.

A move to England would be ideal for him and he would get to challenge for major trophies with Manchester United. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite tempting for the player.

Newcastle keen on Ederson as well

Newcastle United are keen on the player as well, and they are looking at him as a potential alternative to Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with an exit from the club. The Brazilian midfielder is on the radar of multiple top clubs and if Newcastle decide to sell him in the coming months, they will have to replace him adequately. Signing his compatriot from Atalanta would be a wise decision.

Ederson has proven himself in Italy and in the European competitions with Atalanta. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. He will be excited to take the next step in his career and a move to England would be an interesting opportunity.

Top Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images