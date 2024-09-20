Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham learn asking price for attacking target

Detailed view of a corner flag with the Manchester United badge on ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 07, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.

According to a report from HITC, the 17-year-old winger is on the radar of the three English clubs and he could cost around £84 million because of a release clause in his contract.

The young winger is highly rated at the Portuguese club and it remains to be seen whether the three English giants can convince Sporting CP to let him leave for a reasonable price. It is fair to assume that they could demand a premium for their prized prospect.

Manchester United could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and the 17-year-old would be a long-term investment. He is still improving at the highest level and paying £84 million for him seems highly unlikely.

Geovany Quenda would be a superb investment

Quenda is capable of operating as the right sided winger as well as a wing back. He could develop into a quality player for the Red Devils with the right guidance. Antony has been quite underwhelming for Manchester United since joining the club and the 17 year-old could be his replacement in the coming seasons.

Chelsea need more quality in that area as well, especially with players like Noni Madueke struggling to live up to the expectations. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can get the deal done. They could provide him with ample first team exposure and regular football at Stamford Bridge could accelerate the Portuguese attacker’s development.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the player as well. They have players like Pedro Porro and Djed Spence at their disposal. It would be quite surprising if they decided to move for the Sporting CP wide player any time soon. Spurs have other areas of the squad they need to strengthen and they are unlikely to spend a premium on a wide player.

