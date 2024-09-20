Man United keeping close tabs on versatile 18-year-old forward with 18-G/A last season

Erik ten Hag photographed on the sidelines during a Manchester United game at Old Trafford. - (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Red Bull Salzburg attacker Adam Daghim.

The 18-year-old Danish attacker is capable of operating as the central striker as well as a winger. He could add goals and creativity to the Manchester United attack and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils decide to make a move for him.

According to Fussball News, Manchester United are monitoring his development closely. Daghim joined RB Salzburg last summer, and he was sent out on loan to FC Liefering, where he scored 10 goals and picked up eight assists in all competitions. He has returned to his parent club this summer, and he is now a first-team member at Red Bull Salzburg. He will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for them.

It remains to be seen whether he can continue to impress in the Austrian Bundesliga and convince Manchester United to make a move for him. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to bring in a quality winger who can replace the underperforming Antony and Daghim is on the radar.

The 18-year-old would be a long-term investment and he has the quality to develop into a key player for the club in the near future. The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite attractive for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Adam Daghim could be a future star

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him and he would get to test himself in English football. Manchester United could help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons. They have done well to nurture numerous talented young players into established first team stars.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United come forward with an official proposal to sign the player in the coming months.

Top Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images