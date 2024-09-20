Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Red Bull Salzburg defender Samson Baidoo.

According to Fussball News, Manchester United are monitoring the 20-year-old central defender’s progress and they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester City.

The 20-year-old defender is highly rated in Austria and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has already established himself as a regular starter for the Austrian club and he could be a quality long-term investment for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to add more quality and depth to their squad and investing in a talented young player could prove to be a wise decision. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money right now, and he could develop into a future star with the right guidance.

Samson Baidoo would be a future investment

If he manages to fulfil his potential in the near future, he could end up saving millions in the transfer market for Manchester United. The Red Devils have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help to fulfil his tremendous potential.

However, the 20-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to move to Manchester United. They will not be able to provide him with regular opportunities right now. Sitting on the bench at a big club might affect his development negatively. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the player as well and it will be interesting to see if they step up their interest in him and come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

