Pep Guardiola pictured ahead of Man City's tie with Brentford - (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s not often you hear about Manchester United being able to throw their weight about in the market when it comes to targets also wanted by their leading rivals.

Yet, after beating the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid to Leny Yoro this summer, you could forgive the Red Devils’ recruitment team for their confidence.

Christian Falk now reports that Manchester City target Xavi Simons (Football Insider) is also garnering interest from Erik ten Hag’s outfit and Liverpool.

The Bundesliga-based journalist noted the presence of two Dutch coaches at the latter sides would ‘offer huge chances for either club’.

“Xavi Simons also has the same clubs interested in him. Liverpool have a coach who can speak the same language. There’s a Dutch coach also present at Manchester United. So, these offer huge chances for either club,” the head of football at the BILD Group informed The Daily Briefing.

“United and Liverpool were interested in the player historically, but also Manchester City are in the race and he would be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s system.

“He’s more likely to go to the Premier League than Wirtz. Along with Musiala, there could very well be three transfer jewels on the market next year.”

The Dutch international has registered two goal contributions in five games this term (both coming in the DFB Pokal).

A Dutch coach could change Xavi Simons’ mind

Let’s not be hasty in underestimating the impact of a compatriot at the helm of a club a footballer chooses to move to.

There are obvious competitive advantages to joining Manchester City – a look at their silverware list over the last few years will tell you everything you need to know – and Pep Guardiola is hardly your average boss.

Putting aside the fact that this could very well be the Catalan coach’s final season in charge (not to mention the Sky Blues’ ongoing court battle), there is appeal to crossing over to the red half of Manchester. Or heading to Liverpool for that matter.

Since Arne Slot’s arrival at Anfield, two players who seem to have already benefitted immensely from the 46-year-old’s coaching have been Cody Gakpo and, in particular, Ryan Gravenberch.

The latter didn’t necessarily have a poor campaign in 2023/24, but the difference to the player he is now is practically night and day.

Yes, the former Feyenoord boss is also, clearly, a very talented coach. However, there has to be something at least slightly comforting about working under a fellow Dutchman.

Perhaps it will prove so for Manchester City’s ‘complete’ (as described by Dani Olmo on rbleipzig.com) transfer target.

