Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side are heading to Manchester City looking to prove a point to the reigning champions.

The Gunners have finished second to City for two seasons running, with last season particularly heart-breaking as they took the title race to the final day only to lose out again.

Arsenal once again lock horns with City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, sitting second with 10 points from four games so far; two behind Pep Guardiola’s men who boast a perfect record.

Arsenal have a point to prove vs Manchester City

After two near misses, the onus is now on Arsenal to prove they have what it takes to go one better and lift the title for the first time since their 2003/04 invincible season.

Arteta is keen for his players to prove a point to his fellow Spaniard and former colleague Guardiola.

“[It is] a really competitive one,” Arteta told reporters on Friday (via BBC Sport).

“We go to the home of the champions, the team that I think in Premier League history has been the most consistent ever, not only in terms of results but in terms of dominance and consistent top performances

“This is the challenge, we have to go there and prove that again we’ve made another step and we can compete.”

Top photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images