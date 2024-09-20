Newcastle set to announce striker signing from English club

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

As Newcastle United continue to develop under Eddie Howe, Paul Mitchell and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), it seems to be vital that the club retains an English core of players.

Whilst foreign talent can often be cheaper both in terms of any sale price as well as their weekly wage, often those players can be hit and miss.

Newcastle land highly-rated youngster

When clubs buy players from the English football pyramid, by and large they know what they’re getting.

That would certainly apply to Peterborough United’s Leon Mukumbira.

At just 15 years of age, the North East giants have landed the special talent, with Mukumbira undoubtedly looking forward to the next stage of his own development.

The signing was announced by youth football expert, The Secret Scout, on X, with a formal announcement by the Magpies expected to follow in due course.

More Stories Eddie Howe Leon Mukumbira Paul Mitchell PIF

