Newcastle at the mercy of FFP again as European giants lurk in the shadows for key man

For most of the summer transfer window it seemed that Newcastle might lose one of their major stars because of the need to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

As it turned out, not only did Eddie Howe keep hold of the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, but they were able to strengthen in key areas too.

However, the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) loom large, and the Magpies might not be able to keep the wolf from the door for too much longer.

Newcastle could lose Isak to PSG

Indeed, according to Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain, keen admirers of Isak, now know the price it would cost to acquire the Swedish hit-man.

The outlet believe that a bid of in the region of €100m will be enough to tempt Newcastle into selling the striker, given that it would also hand them a healthy profit on the player they signed from Real Sociedad.

If Newcastle’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) then allow the proceeds of any Isak sale to be reinvested back into the squad, Eddie Howe and sporting director, Paul Mitchell, could have a field day in the transfer window.

In an ideal world of course it’s abundantly clear that Newcastle would prefer Isak to stay put, but FFP concerns for all clubs mean that financial and contract situations are less than ideal these days.

Were PSG to firm up any initial interest, it may well be that they’ll try to reduce the Premier League outfit’s demands, though they’re only likely to be successful in this regard if the Magpies are unable to alleviate matters by moving on fringe players instead.

