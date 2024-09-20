(Photo by Carl Recine/Carl Recine)

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon was linked with a move to Liverpool all summer.

The Magpies considered letting Gordon leave the club to solve their financial issues in the summer transfer window.

The Toon Army were facing issues with Profit and Sustainability Rules and in order to comply with them, they considered the sale of Gordon to Liverpool.

They later changed their mind and now have no intention to sell the England international winger but Liverpool are interested in signing him and plan to make a move in the future.

In order to keep the Reds away from their star attacker, Newcastle United are ready to offer him a bumper contract at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Gordon is set to be offered £9 million a year at St James’ Park, which would make him the highest paid player at the club.

He would surpass Bruno Guimaraes as the club’s highest paid player and the latest contract would tie him to the club long term.

The Magpies are ready to make a huge statement to keep one of their prized assets at the club.

It is surprising how they considered letting Gordon leave the club in the summer when he was one of their most productive players last season.

The English winger scored 11 goals in the Premier League and registered 10 assists in a highly successful individual season for the Magpies.

Anthony Gordon is a crucial part of Newcastle United attack

His partnership in attack with Alexander Isak makes the Magpies an attacking force that is feared in the Premier League.

The former Everton player was willing to leave the club this summer to join a side that is playing in the Champions League.

Arsenal have also been credited with interest in Gordon and that has alerted Eddie Howe’s team to tie the player to a new, long term contract at the club.

If he does not extend his deal at the club, he is expected to be sold by Newcastle next summer since his current contract lasts till 2026.