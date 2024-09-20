Newcastle on verge of beating Real Madrid to new signing

HULL, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Eddie Howe manager of Newcastle United arrives ahead of the Pre-Season Friendly between Hull City and NewcastleUnited at MKM Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

If Newcastle United are considered as a preferred playing destination to Real Madrid, then it’s clear that the Magpies must be on the right path.

The Spanish giants are current European and Spanish champions, and have a squad chock-full of world class players.

Newcastle want Josh Acheampong

Indeed, Newcastle can only aspire to be spoken about in the same reverential tones as one of the greatest ever football clubs.

That doesn’t mean that they can’t compete on the pitch, however, and it would appear that new sporting director, Paul Mitchell, could soon get one over Los Blancos.

According to inews (subscription required), Mitchell is working his magic in order to convince Chelsea’s brilliant 18-year-old defender, Josh Acheampong, to swap the bright lights of London for the North East, rather than the sunnier climbs of Madrid.

More and more players are opting to ply their trade abroad these days, though at such a young age, Acheampong might be well advised to delay any such switch for a few years yet.

