When the availability of a striker with 103 G/A contributions comes to light you’ve got to be interested, and that’s perhaps why Crystal Palace have positioned themselves at the front of the queue for one player.

According to HITC the Eagles want to sign Yusuf Yazici, who currently finds himself without a club.

Palace want Yusuf Yazici

That’s despite the striker scoring 64 goals during his career and providing 39 assists, per transfermarkt.

Not to mention that the 27-year-old is available on a free transfer.

Frankly, you don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, and with Oliver Glasner’s strikers currently misfiring, there’s every chance Yazici goes straight into the side in order help restore some equilibrium.

It’s understood that a deal isn’t close to being concluded at this stage and there are a number of other clubs interested including Aston Villa, Brentford and Bournemouth.

Clearly, the South Londoners are going to have to move quickly if they want to tie Yazici down.

