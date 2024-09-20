Pep Guardiola issues latest Kevin De Bruyne update ahead of Arsenal clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The Belgian midfielder was taken off at halftime against the Italian champions and it looked certain that he will be out of the clash against Arsenal.

The Premier League champions face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side this weekend. The top two teams in the league go head to head against each other in the early stages of the season.

Pep Guardiola has provided some positive news for Man City fans but it is going to upset Arsenal fans.

The Spaniard refused to rule De Bruyne out of the match against Arsenal, claiming that the midfielder could feature against the Gunners.

Guardiola said, as quoted by ESPN:

“He feels a little better today… Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be [involved].”

It is a massive boost for Man City that one of their most important players could now play against title challengers Arsenal.

The Man City midfielder loves playing against the Gunners and his record of scoring and assisting goals against the North Londoners is phenomenal.

Arsenal will be without captain and creative midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is out of action with a long term injury.

He suffered an injury while on international duty during the recent international break.

Arsenal will be without two midfielders against Man City

Not only Odegaard but Mikel Merino will also be out against Man City and in the next few matches.

Despite injuries to key players, Arsenal have started the season well. The Premier League giants are still unbeaten with three wins out of their four league matches.

It is an early clash of the two teams who have faced each other in the title race for the last two seasons.

The Gunners would be hoping to make an early statement by winning at the Etihad Stadium while City will be focused on extending their lead at the top.