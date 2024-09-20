Mason Greenwood of Getafe CF (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on the development of Mason Greenwood.

The former Manchester United attacker completed a move to Marseille at the start of the season and he has been quite impressive for the French outfit. The 22-year-old has scored five goals in four league matches for them and his performances have attracted the attention of the two Spanish clubs.

According to HITC, they could look to make a move for him in the near future and Manchester United could be set for a significant financial boost if that happens. The Red Devils included significant sell-on clauses in his contract when they sold the player to Marseille and they will benefit from that.

The Premier League side will certainly hope that the La Liga duo come forward with a lucrative offer to sign the player in the coming seasons. Greenwood has previously shown his quality in Spanish football during his loan spell with Getafe and he is certainly good enough to succeed for clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Mason Greenwood would be a useful addition

The 22-year-old is capable of leading the line and he is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas as well. He will add goals, creativity, and pace to the Real Madrid or Barcelona attack if he joins them.

Meanwhile, Marseille will certainly look to make a substantial profit on him if they decide to sell him in the near future. The 22-year-old is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top class player with the right guidance.

He was regarded as a world class prospect when he exploded onto the first team scene at Manchester United and he could prove to be a super long-term investment.

