LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on September 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Signing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer remains an opportunity ‘too good to miss’ for Real Madrid, according to La Liga insider Matteo Moretto.

The England international has been heavily linked with Los Blancos in recent months. With his contract expiring at the end of this season, that talk has not died down.

According to Moretto, things are yet to progress any further, but it’s clear that Real Madrid still very much regard Alexander-Arnold as one of their key targets right now.

“The truth is that we’re not a huge amount further on from where we were than when we broke the news in March. Real Madrid continue to be very interested in him,” Moretto wrote for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

“They are keen on renewing Dani Carvajal, and if nothing goes wrong, he will extend his contract. He is still a key piece of the dressing room, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold, the opportunity to potentially bring in a player of his quality on a free is too good to miss. He remains very, very highly regarded by Los Blancos.”

Could Bellingham hold the key in luring Trent away from Liverpool?

Naturally given their time together with the England national team, Alexander-Arnold is close friends with Jude Bellingham.

Moretto name-dropped the current Real Madrid star, suggesting he may well play a key role in negotiations.

However, Madrid’s first hurdle will be sending an official offer to Alexander-Arnold’s representatives before Liverpool can make any progress in negotiating a new contract to keep him at Anfield.

“Jude Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold know each other very well,” Moretto continued.

“Real Madrid have not made an official offer to his agents or anything like that, and the truth is Liverpool have not got that far either.

“Before they make a financial offer, their talks with Alexander-Arnold’s camp will focus on deciding whether he wants to stay at the club or not, and then negotiate on finances.”

Top photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images