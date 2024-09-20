Romano “impressed” with Liverpool after they did something that’s “never easy”

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Although the 2024/25 season is barely a few games old, Liverpool have already managed to impress transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds were always going to be under the microscope after Jurgen Klopp’s departure, but the Nottingham Forest result notwithstanding, Arne Slot has taken to the job like a duck to water.

The Dutchman appears a lot less demonstrable on the sidelines than his predecessor, but has also managed to extract the highest level of performance from his players in his opening few games.

Fabrizio Romano “impressed” by Liverpool

After the loss to Forest, it would’ve surprised no one if confidence had dipped ahead of the Champions League test in Milan.

Indeed, the writing was on the wall once the Rossoneri took the lead in their tie earlier in the week through Christian Pulisic.

However, Liverpool dug in and were rewarded with the spoils in a 3-1 victory.

“The Champions League is back and it’s a good format I think! I like it, then let’s see how it goes in the next stages,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“From the first round of matches, I’d say Bayer Leverkusen are always interesting to watch, also in the Champions League their impact was massive.

“Credit too to Bayern as Kompany is doing very well and Olise already looks like an excellent addition.

“I was also impressed by Liverpool, because winning at San Siro is never easy.”

The win sets Slot’s men up nicely for their next match in the newly revamped competition, at home against Bologna.

It’s likely to be a few games in before the new league really starts to take shape, and every point will be vital for Liverpool and their opponents.

The previous format meant that group stage final games were often ‘dead rubbers,’ but each team will understand that there’ll be all to play for now, right up until the end of game eight.

Top photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP