Exclusive: Tottenham are “not confirming” interest in special South American talent

The summer transfer window passed by without too much action as far as Tottenham Hotspur were concerned.

If Ange Postecoglou is to bring success back to N17, both in terms of silverware and a way of playing that excites the locals after the turgid periods of stale and defensive football under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, then he needs to be backed in the market.

As with every club nowadays, Financial Fair Play will largely dictate what business can be done in both the January and summer windows, and chairman, Daniel Levy, is thought to be one of the more cautious when it comes to splashing the cash.

Tottenham playing down Zenon links

Surely he will know a bargain when he sees one, with Fichajes noting that the release clause of talented Boca Juniors midfielder, Kevin Zenon, is just £13m.

The outlet note that he already has 11 direct goal contributions in 33 games, and his versatility – he can play down both channels and more centrally – would be of obvious benefit to Tottenham.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, the North Londoners aren’t confirming their interested in him.

“I have zero information confirmed on the rumours that Kevin Zenon is moving to the Premier League,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“People close to the player, Boca and even Spurs are not confirming anything on this story.

“Many clubs are scouting Kevin for sure, as always happens with South American talents, but Tottenham are currently not working on this deal.”

For a player that appears so highly-rated and who is clearly in the right price range for the Lilywhites, news that Spurs aren’t trying to at least progress a deal at this point will surely disappoint their long-suffering supporters.

A North London derby defeat at home to Arsenal will have done nothing to lighten the mood at the club, and this latest news is bound to leave a bitter taste too.

