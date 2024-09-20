Report: Tottenham star has no future at the club beyond this season

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has made some big changes at the club after arriving last summer.

He has signed new players, offloaded the deadwood of the squad and built an attacking style of play.

They have started the season in poor form, with the club close to getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Two late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson turned around the tie and saved Spurs from embarrassment.

Despite Postecoglou letting defender Sergio Reguilon sit on the bench for that game, GiveMeSport have reported that the player has no future at the club.

Reguilon has entered the final year of his contract at the club and Spurs have no plans of extending his contract or keeping him at the club.

After an impressive start to his career at a young age, the Spaniard has failed to make a huge impact.

He joined Tottenham with big expectations but his spell at the club has been highly underwhelming.

Reguilon has spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford and none of those clubs thought about signing the defender in a permanent deal.

He was linked with a move away from the club this summer but he decided to stay and run down his contract.

Sergio Reguilon has failed miserably at Tottenham

The player has not made a single appearance for the North Londoners in the last two seasons, which makes it more surprising how he is still at the club despite not being a part of their future plans.

His exit from the club is certain next year and Postecoglou has made it clear from his team selection that the defender will not be given playing time this season.

Reguilon needs a new beginning elsewhere and to revive his career, he needs playing time first and foremost.

The defender had the chance to leave the club in the summer but he showed no ambition and desire to leave and instead it looks like he is happy to get his wages for not playing week in week out.