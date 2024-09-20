(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leroy Sane’s situation is sure to be garnering attention across Europe as he gradually nears the end of his current contract at Bayern Munich.

The Germany international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, which more than explains why some of England’s top clubs have kept a watching brief.

Whether any Premier League side can actually afford the 28-year-old’s salary demands, of course, is a separate point entirely.

Can Arsenal and Newcastle United afford Sane?

Christian Falk reports that there weren’t direct moves from either one of Arsenal or Newcastle for the ‘world-class’ (as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig on X for exploits at Manchester City) player this summer.

More to the point, though the Magpies were understood to be genuinely interested in the Essen-born star, his salary demands proved prohibitive as far as striking a deal was concerned.

“It was reported in England that there was interest in Leroy Sane from Newcastle and Arsenal. I talked to the management at the club and apparently no one was asking directly for the player,” the head of football at the BILD Group told The Daily Briefing.

“Bayern Munich want to clarify his situation as he’ll be a free agent in the summer. He’s currently earning a lot of money at the club (€15m plus €5m in add-ons). It’s very easy for him to activate his add-ons as he gets a €1m after every six games played.

“If you look at Arsenal’s situation, you see they now have Raheem Sterling, and I heard that they don’t pay his whole salary. Their agreement with Chelsea sees Arsenal pay £100,000-a-week, whilst the remaining £200,000-a-week is covered by Chelsea. So, he’s earning €18.6m [£15.6m] a year, which Arsenal didn’t want to pay! If you can’t pay that for Sterling, I think it’s very hard to pay €20m for Leroy Sane.

“I heard Newcastle were also interested but it was the same game with Michael Olise. Bayern Munich were in the talks along with Newcastle with the former, eventually paying a €13m salary for Olise (it could be €13m plus €3m in add-ons). Both amounts would be too high for Newcastle. If you can’t meet that figure for Olise, it’s getting hard to pay more for Sane.”

Who else wants to sign Leroy Sane?

BILD (via FourFourTwo) previously reported on Liverpool’s interest in the former Manchester City attacker.

It seems a little unlikely that the Reds would now go down this particular route, of course, following their addition of Juventus’ Federico Chiesa in the summer window.

At 26 years of age, the Italian international carries a higher long-term value for Arne Slot’s side and provides cover for Mo Salah on the right flank.

As such, it would be reasonable to presume that a further addition in that spot would likely come in the form of a younger talent who could be developed at Anfield.

With that in mind, the signs point to Liverpool staying out of any potential race for Sane’s signature.

