Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images and Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

New Champions League format is great; Bayern take credit for great first round result

The Champions League is back and it’s a good format I think! I like it, then let’s see how it goes in the next stages.

From the first round of matches, I’d say Bayer Leverkusen are always interesting to watch, also in the Champions League their impact was massive.

Credit too to Bayern as Kompany is doing very well and Olise already looks like an excellent addition.

I was also impressed by Liverpool, because winning at San Siro is never easy.

Mudryk’s full focus remains on Chelsea

There’s absolutely zero truth in the story that Mykhailo Mudryk wants to leave Chelsea.

Mudryk has not made any decision to leave, and there are no talks taking place with any club.

Full focus remains on Chelsea and on doing his best under Maresca, while Chelsea also hope to see him at his best soon.

So there’s really nothing in this ‘story’ – I don’t even know where this is coming from to be fair.

Xavi Simons could make a permanent move in 2025

One of the players being considered around Europe in the summer was, for sure, Xavi Simons. He’s always been in the media and there have always been rumours.

I always told you “Leipzig, Leipzig, Leipzig” in the summer because they were pushing, and in the end the player decided to continue in Germany to give Leipzig an opportunity to win titles.

In summer 25 he will formally return to PSG but remember this; the expectation is still for Xavi Simons to try something different .

It’d be a pure guess job at the moment as no club has planned anything for him but, for sure, top clubs will keep monitoring his progress at Leipzig.

I’m sure there’s a good chance for Xavi to leave PSG on a permanent transfer in 2025, but it’s not something already agreed with Liverpool or any other club.

Impossible to predict Zubimendi’s future

Real Sociedad are not expecting any change to the Martin Zubimendi situation in January, despite the reports that he regrets turning down Liverpool.

They fully expect Martin to stay at the club at least until the end of the season; then next summer we will see.

It’s impossible to predict now what will happen as there’s absolutely zero ongoing in terms of talks or negotiations.

Completely quiet and full focus on Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi.

Barcelona looked at Schouten this summer

Barcelona are always keeping an eye out for any opportunities, and in the final days of the summer transfer window, they began exploring the possibility of bringing in a new midfielder.

We know that happened after the injury to Marc Bernal, who is going to extend his contract with the club soon.

Barça intend to show their full commitment to the player despite him not being able to play football this season.

In the meantime they tried for Stefan Bajcetic – suggested by Thiago Alcantara – on loan from Liverpool, but Financial Fair Play meant that a deal was not possible.

In the last 24/48 hours of the summer transfer window, Barcelona also tried for another midfielder.

This is exclusive information, an exclusive name; PSV’s Dutchman, Jerdy Schouten, was one of the players also being considered by Barcelona.

The answer from PSV was very clear; no chance, no way, so the deal was never going to happen, but the interest of Barça was there.

Florian Wirtz is completely happy at Leverkusen

I keep receiving many questions every single day guys on the future of Florian Wirtz.

His impact in the Champions League has been perfect with a first goal in the competition after five minutes, and then one more after 30 minutes.

Wonderful, super talent with super potential, and this is why many top clubs around Europe are being linked with him.

First of all, it’s important to clarify that in summer 2024, Florian Wirtz was never on the market, and he also had several discussions with Bayer Leverkusen in March and April to confirm to the club that he was going to stay, not going to Liverpool or anywhere else.

In 2025, let’s see what happens. At the moment, Bayer Leverkusen are not mentioning anything internally about Florian Wirtz, they are in total control of the situation.

They know that the player only wants to focus on the Bundesliga season and the Champions League, and of course, if he keeps playing as he is, they expect top clubs to arrive with crazy proposals in 2025.

There are many stories linking German and English clubs, and also Real Madrid, and I keep thinking that the future of Xabi Alonso is going to be important for the player too.

Gabriel remains an important part of Arsenal’s future

There are always many rumours on the market. and one of the most important defenders around Europe is always in the news because of his fantastic performances.

He already has 15 Premier League goals and scored one more crucial goal in the North London Derby against Tottenham.

Gabriel Magalhaes is a leader on and off the pitch, a really important player in the dressing room.

We’re hearing many rumours on Gabriel because of the stories about his contract extension, but what I can guarantee now is that nothing is close or imminent.

He remains a crucial player for the Gunners and remember, Arsenal rejected a very important approach from Saudi one year ago.

Arsenal will take the time to prepare a new contract proposal to discuss with Gabriel at the right moment. Nothing is going on right now, but for sure, he’s part of the future planning for Arsenal.

No decision yet on Milan’s Fonseca

Despite their poor start this season, Paulo Fonseca will be AC Milan’s manager against Inter on Sunday and then we will see what the club decides.

Nothing has been decided yet and it’s not true that there’s already an agreement done with Terzic; he’s among options as are other candidates, it’d be an open race.

Roma deciding to fire De Rossi was surprising for sure!

Many clubs scouting Kevin Zenon but no truth in current rumours

I have zero information confirmed on the rumours that Kevin Zenon is moving to the Premier League.

People close to the player, Boca and even Spurs are not confirming anything on this story.

Many clubs are scouting Kevin for sure, as always happens with South American talents, but Tottenham are currently not working on this deal.

Top photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images and Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images