Trent’s spectacular decision that’s almost certain to ruffle Liverpool’s feathers

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Although he’s very definitely a son of Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold looks to be falling out with the club of his life as the weeks tick by.

As we approach October, the England international still hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal, and it’s believed that Real Madrid are circling given that he would be available on a free transfer next summer.

At the club since 2004, there’s a real feeling of disconnect between player and club at the moment, and unless the powers that be get him around the negotiating table quickly, the thought of a move away could quickly become a reality.

Trent makes ownership bid for Ligue Un club

Whether or not such a scenario comes to pass, news that Trent wants to buy a club in Ligue Un is likely to come as something as a shock.

According to L’Equipe (subscription required), the 25-year-old’s father, Michael Arnold, who manages his sons’ interests through a London-based investment firm, has spoken with Nantes concerning a potential takeover.

The outlet go on to say that current owner, Waldemar Kita, wants to recoup any losses, and that could make any deal, which L’Equipe put at the €100m mark, difficult.

One has to question why a player at the top of their game would even want to consider investments which potentially take his eye off the ball in terms of giving his best on the pitch week in and week out.

Though it’s understood he does have various investments elsewhere, including with the French Formula 1 team, Alpine F1, none would appear to impose upon his current career.

Taking ownership of a club that might well find themselves in the Champions League next season would surely bring untold stress, and that would clearly be to Liverpool’s detriment.

Perhaps this is even just another ploy by the player to make the cutting of the apron strings that much easier to bear.

Top photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images