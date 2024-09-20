Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Troy Deeney has accused Mikel Arteta of misusing Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch defender has been one of the Gunners’ standout performers at the start of this season, despite mostly being fielded in an unfamiliar left-back role.

Timber’s form has been well received by Arsenal fans after injury effectively denied him his debut season at the Emirates Stadium in 2023/24, following his £38m move from Ajax (per Sky Sports).

The 23-year-old has won possession in the defensive third more than any other Arsenal player this season (7).

But despite Timber excelling at left-back, former Watford striker Deeney still believes he would be better placed in a more familiar right-back role.

“I still think they needed a striker and I’m still not long-term convinced with Timber at left-back, I think he’s naturally a right-back and he’s more natural there. You have to look at injuries in the season and Odegaard being out is huge,” Deeney said (via TBR).

Timber a vital asset for Arsenal

It’s highly likely that Timber will be moved back to the right or even his natural centre-back berth once summer arrival Riccardo Calafiori is fully fit and up to speed with English football.

Nevertheless, that Timber has performed so well on his weak side, even keeping natural left-footer Oleksandr Zinchenko out of the team at times, is a testament to his ability and versatility. Priceless commodities for a team chasing a Premier League title.

