Video: Alexis Mac Allister shows his class with outrageous volleyed pass

Alexis Mac Allister showed his passing range with a delightful half-volley pass against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds marched to a dominant 3-0 win against the Cherries at Anfield on Saturday as they got back to winning ways after last weekend’s shock defeat to Nottingham Forest.

After a cagey opening few minutes which saw the visitors take the lead which was overruled by VAR, Luis Diaz broke the deadlock in the 26th minute before doubling the advantage two minutes later.

Darwin Nunez then put the cherry on top of what was an all-round performance but one of the highlights of the game wasn’t a goal but a classy pass from their Argentine midfielder.

With the ball bouncing in front of him, Mac Allister sprayed a half-volley ball across the pitch and to the feet of Mohamed Salah which deserved to end as an assist.