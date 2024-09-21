“Now you see” – Arne Slot delighted with performance levels of Liverpool ace

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Notwithstanding their loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield last weekend, Arne Slot has to be happy with the way in which his start as Liverpool manager has panned out.

Indeed, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s brilliantly taken finish was the first goal they’d conceded in the Premier League, over three and a half games into the 2024/25 season.

The seamlessness with which he has eased into the dugout shouldn’t be lost on anyone, least of all those Liverpool supporters who had been used to the high-octane, high energy game that Jurgen Klopp employed.

Though Slot doesn’t appear to be quite as demonstrable as his predecessor, the quiet man persona shouldn’t be misjudged as it’s blindingly obvious that he takes his responsibilities just as seriously.

As has already been seen by the action of substituting Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Dutchman isn’t concerned with making what are bound to be unpopular decisions.

No player’s position looks to be safe – as it should be at the elite level – and what that means in practice is that any player showing the right application in training and performance levels in matches, will be afforded the chance to impress.

Arne Slot impressed by Liverpool ace Ryan Gravenberch

Take Ryan Gravenberch by way of example.

Used sparingly by Klopp, he’s quickly become a major player in Slot’s Liverpool side. So much so, that the manager can’t help but continue to laud him in the media.

“Now you see can a Ryan who is full of confidence,” he was quoted as saying by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on X (formerly Twitter).

“That comes normally with good performances and trusting your team-mates and knowing that you can do what you have to at that level.

“[…] If I could have bought Martin Zubimendi, then maybe I could have rotated a bit more and the media would be a lot more happy about it!

“But there is no point talking about him as he stayed with Real Sociedad, we’re so happy with Gravenberch.”

