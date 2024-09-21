Video: Arne Slot replicates Jurgen Klopp with trademark celebration

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Arne Slot looked ecstatic as he fist-pumped the air after Darwin Nunez sealed Liverpool’s win on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds stood strong against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday as they ran out 3-0 winners thanks to a two-minute brace from Luis Diaz before a clinical finish from Nunez late on.

After their shock defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend, new Liverpool manager Slot received a fair amount of criticism.

The Dutch manager looked relieved as he turned to his coaching staff to celebrate his side’s third and final goal.

