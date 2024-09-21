Exclusive: Barcelona extend invitation to 15-year-old Mexican wonder kid watched by Man City

Gilberto Mora. (Photo by Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

FC Barcelona have extended an invitation for Club Tijuana’s rising star, Gilberto Mora, to visit their renowned youth academy, La Masia.

The 15-year-old forward has been making waves in the Mexican league, becoming the youngest player in history to start in the first eleven and score a goal at just 15 years and 320 days old.

Apréndanse su nombre: GILBERTO MORA ?? Así fue el segundo GOL de Xolos esta noche ante León. Lo marcó Gil Mora, quien con 15 años y 320 días, se convirtió en el ANOTADOR MÁS JOVEN en la historia de nuestra #LigaBBVAMX. ???@Xolos 2-1 @clubleonfc pic.twitter.com/DmQDnieyfb — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 31, 2024

CaughtOffside sources have advanced that scouts from Manchester City, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham all watched Mora in his recent match against Toluca, and the Premier League trio will send more representatives to follow his performance in the upcoming game against UNAM Pumas on September 22.

Sources also indicate that European giants AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Porto are closely monitoring his development, and may be willing to further their interest in due course.

Barcelona hoping to bring 15-year-old Gilberto Mora to La Masia

For now, La Liga giants, Barca, are ahead of the curve and will hope that a trip to La Masia, where Mora can train and interact with the Catalan club’s rising young talents, helps to turn the Mexican’s head when the time is right.

However, FIFA rules state that because of his age, the young prodigy will firstly need his family’s permission to make the visit.

Furthermore, Mora cannot officially sign with any European club until he turns 18 in January 2027.

Barcelona have significant links with Mexican football thanks to Rafa Marquez enjoying a successful spell at the club as a player between 2003-2010, and then again as a coach of Barca Atletic between 2022-2024.

Marquez is now the assistant to Javier Aguirre for the Mexican national team, and his reputation will surely carry some weight should Gilberto Mora consider Barcelona as a future playing destination.

