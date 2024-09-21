Video: Bryan Mbuemo silences Spurs fans with goal of the season contender

Bryan Mbuemo has stunned Tottenham Hotspur with an incredible volley into the roof of the net giving Brentford an early lead.

After a deflating loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in their North London derby clash last weekend, Ange Postecoglou would’ve been aiming for a quick bounce back against Brentford this weekend.

But those hopes were immediately dashed after just 25 seconds with forward Mbuemo sweeping a beautiful left-footed volley into the roof of the net silencing the Tottenham Hotspur stadium before they could even get going.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Tottenham 0-1 Brentford | Mbeumo WHAT A GOAL FROM MBEUMO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/0Rf05pFZub — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 21, 2024

Video courtesy of Via Play.