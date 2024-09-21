Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

Despite his public stance on the possibility of playing Ben Chilwell, Enzo Maresca is reportedly lining up replacements for the Chelsea left-back.

One of Maresca’s first decisions after replacing Mauricio Pochettino was to exclude Chilwell, 27, from his first-team plans.

The 27-year-old was made available for transfer in the summer, and had it not been for a lack of interest, would have left Stamford Bridge permanently.

Forced to continue after a move failed to materialise though, including a late transfer to Turkey, Chilwell has recently been reintroduced into the Blues’ first-team picture.

“He’s training well,” Maresca told reporters on Friday.

“He’s our player. The situation with him was very clear, but now the situation has changed a little bit. Game after game we are going to consider in case we are going to use him.”

However, according to a recent report from Fichajes, Chilwell’s reintroduction hasn’t offered him the Chelsea lifeline many fans suspected.

Chelsea latest club to want Milos Kerkez

According to the Spanish outlet, the Blues are looking to rival Liverpool and Manchester United for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The 20-year-old Hungary international has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough and has become one of Andoni Iraola’s most used players.

Premier League proven at the age of just 20 and valued at a modest £20 million (TM), Kerkez is one of Europe’s most appealing defenders.

Liverpool and Manchester United also in race

Liverpool are also looking for a long-term left-back replacement.

Andy Robertson turns 31 at the beginning of next year and has less than two years left on his deal. Many suspect next season could be the Scotland international’s last at Anfield.

And similarly to the Reds, United need cover for the injury-stricken Luke Shaw.

The 29-year-old England international started just 12 Premier League games last season and has yet to feature this term.

Tyrell Malacia also missed a large chunk of his first season at Old Trafford through injury, so Erik Ten Hag is understandably keen to reinforce his left-back options, and Kerkez could be the ideal solution.

During his first year with the Cherries, Kerkez, who signed a long-term deal after leaving AZ Alkmaar, has featured in 37 games in all competitions. He has registered one assist but has yet to score his first goal for the club.