Credit: Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Chelsea looks to be finally moving in the right direction as their opening two goals against West Ham mark a statistic which shows progress under Enzo Maresca.

Coming off the back of another disappointing season for the London club, the pressure upon the shoulders of Todd Boehly has only become greater with their willingness to spend in the transfer market not translating to their on-the-pitch performances.

There was a flicker of hope however for the Blues at the end of last season when they went on to win all five of their final league games in impressive fashion.

Despite the sense that the side had finally clicked, Mauricio Pochettino was sacked from his position as manager with Leicester City’s Maresca taking over after guiding the Foxes to the Championship title.

Although the Italian manager did bring in some new faces in the summer, which included a familiar one in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, the club did not address arguably their weakest position, a new striker.

Promising Chelsea statistic

After countless links with the likes of Victor Osimhen, the club decided to show faith in Nicolas Jackson who is now proving his doubters wrong as he only sits behind Erling Haaland in the goalscoring charts.

The Senegalese striker grabbed an impressive early brace against West Ham on Saturday afternoon which marked an incredible statistic that should give all Chelsea fans faith moving forward.

According to the BBC, this is the earliest that a Chelsea side has led by two goals in any Premier League away game since 2022.

Maresca will hoping to hold out against a fragile West Ham side and take home all three points as the Italian manager will have an eye on next month’s brutal schedule.

The Blues are set to face Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal in a terrifying four-game run-in which will truly be the benchmark of their season.

Credit: Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images