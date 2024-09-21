(Video) Cole Palmer latest Chelsea player to get among goals against abysmal West Ham

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Cole Palmer has heaped the pressure on Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham were two-nil down against Chelsea after just 17 minutes during today’s early Premier League kick-off in London.

Nicolas Jackson netted a quick-fire brace which included a sublime assist from midfield teammate Moises Caicedo.

And despite rollicking his players during the half-time break, Lopetegui has seen his side’s hopes dashed after a 47-minute third from Palmer has all but sealed the tie.

