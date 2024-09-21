(Video) Cole Palmer latest Chelsea player to get among goals against abysmal West Ham

Cole Palmer has heaped the pressure on Julen Lopetegui.
West Ham were two-nil down against Chelsea after just 17 minutes during today’s early Premier League kick-off in London.
Nicolas Jackson netted a quick-fire brace which included a sublime assist from midfield teammate Moises Caicedo.
And despite rollicking his players during the half-time break, Lopetegui has seen his side’s hopes dashed after a 47-minute third from Palmer has all but sealed the tie.
Goalscorer turns assist maker ?
An incredible start to the second half as Nico Jackson sets up Cole Palmer to fire home Chelsea's third ?
? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/29vOB6WV4w
