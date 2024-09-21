Daniel Farke given sacking warning after poor start to the season

Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa Chief Executive Keith Wyness has claimed that Daniel Farke could be sacked from Leeds United if he doesn’t turn things around soon.

After the bitter disappointment for Leeds last season, missing out on promotion back to the Premier Lague after losing the play-off final, fans will no doubt see this as an all-or-nothing campaign for the club.

With several of their top players departing in the summer transfer window, it has put manager Farke in a difficult position and their start to the season has proven this.

Leeds drew their opening game of the season 3-3 in a thrilling contest against Portsmouth before losing to Middlesbrough and drawing against West Brom.

After a rough start, the German manager then got his side settled as they went on to win three games on the bounce but they still remain 6th in the table as of writing.

The pressure on Farke’s shoulder has quickly grown as fans have become impatient at the thought of another wasted season without promotion.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness has claimed that if the German boss doesn’t turn things around by the next international break he could be in trouble.

“There’s a bad start to the season, the owners think they’ll make a move – and the new guy gets an extra week of international break to bed in.” He said.

“Expect some big moves in the next international break if Farke hasn’t turned it around.”

