Everton ‘pursuing contract talks’ with player who has been at the club for eight years

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Everton don’t want to lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old striker is into his contract’s final nine months and failure to extend his terms would see the Toffees lose him for free in the summer.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in the summer, Calvert-Lewin failed to leave Goodison Park and has remained a key part of Sean Dyche’s plans.

Everton open contract talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Concerns understandably remain over the striker’s contract situation though.

However, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, the Toffees are ‘pursuing contract talks’ with the Sheffield-born forward in the hope the club can convince him to pen a new deal.

Although Everton have endured a torrid start to the season, including back-to-back 3-2 defeats from 2-0 winning positions, there is belief the club can compete for European football in the long-term so securing the futures of their best players is top of the agenda.

According to Spotrac, Calvert-Lewin is the Toffees’ third-highest-paid player on £100,000-per week. The outcome of contract talks will likely depend on the club agreeing to make him their highest-paid player; surpassing Abdoulaye Doucoure’s £130,000-per week wage.

During his eight years on Merseyside, Calvert-Lewin, who has represented England on 11 occasions, has scored 70 goals in 251 games in all competitions.