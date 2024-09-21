Enzo Maresca says ‘fantastic’ Chelsea signing is putting in the work behind the scenes

(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Enzo Maresca has praised Jadon Sancho for his efforts on, and off, the pitch.

Desperate for a new challenge after falling out with Erik Ten Hag, Sancho, 24, swapped Manchester United for Chelsea at the end of the summer transfer window.

And starting his Stamford Bridge career in perfect style, the 24-year-old winger registered an important assist on his club debut against Bournemouth last weekend.

Christopher Nkunku’s strike, set up by Sancho, was the only goal of the game and ensured the Blues left the south coast with all three points.

Enzo Maresca loving Jadon Sancho

Now looking ahead to Saturday’s game against London rivals West Ham, Maresca, who hopes his side can improve to four unbeaten league games, has singled out Sancho for praise.

“The way Jadon Sancho is working is fantastic,” he told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“He showed what we expected from him on his debut. Not only in that 45 minutes but also in the day-by-day, the way he is working… perfect! Hopefully it can continue in that way.”

Although the English winger’s transfer to Chelsea is an initial season-long loan, the Blues must purchase him next summer for a reported £25 million fee.

During the 24-year-old’s three years at Old Trafford, which included spending half a season back with Borussia Dortmund, Sancho netted just 12 goals in 83 games in all competitions.