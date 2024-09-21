Erik Ten Hag reminds Man United star to practice ‘disciplined life’ outside of football

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Erik Ten Hag has reminded Marcus Rashford that the choices a football player makes off the pitch are just as important as the ones he makes on it.

The Manchester United manager has been one of Rashford’s biggest advocates. Despite the 26-year-old enduring a prolonged slump in form, Ten Hag has continued to utilise the winger, and, if recent performances are anything to go by, is reaping the rewards.

The Manchester-born forward opened his account for the season against Southampton last weekend and followed it up with a brace against Barnsley in the EFL Cup mid-week.

Now looking to improve to four goals in seven appearances, Rashford will be hoping to net when he starts against Oliver Glasner’s Palace later today.

Erik Ten Hag reminds Marcus Rashford to live ‘disciplined’ life away from football

However, speaking recently about Rashford, Ten Hag hinted at a possible explanation for the wide-attacker’s near two-year-long poor spell that included him missing out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s Euros in Germany.

“I think he always knew, and every player knows because when your lifestyle is not right, you can’t perform,” he told reporters, as quoted by the NY Times, ahead of Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

“You don’t get the right levels when you don’t have a good and disciplined life away from Carrington.”

Rashford’s previous misdemeanours have included partying in Belfast hours before a training session which he later failed to turn up for and driving offences resulting in a fine and ban.