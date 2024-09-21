Garnacho and Fernandes hit Palace woodwork twice in three seconds

Manchester United have come within inches of taking the lead against Crystal Palace during Saturday evening’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils are looking to make it three wins from their last three in all competitions and have so far started the better of the two sides.

Although Palace have posed a threat at times, it has been United who have come the closest to opening the game’s scoring.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes hit woodwork

Breaking free of the Eagles’ defence, Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho came close to scoring a beauty but was denied by Dean Henderson’s crossbar.

And even though Garnacho missed his effort, the home fans continued to hold their breath as the ball made its way to Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils’ captain followed up the rebound the first time, but, like Garnacho, saw his effort denied by the Palace woodwork just three seconds later.

 

