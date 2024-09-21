Jadon Sancho Chelsea statistic hands Manchester United a reality check

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho already has two assists for his new club after just two league games which is more than any Manchester United player so far this season.

The English winger completed his inevitable move away from Old Trafford in the summer, joining Premier League rivals Chelsea on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy next July.

The 24-year-old fell out of favour with Erik ten Hag after the two clashed when the winger was dropped from the squad to face Arsenal at the start of last season.

Sancho was outcasted from the team and had to resort to a January loan move to his old side Borussia Dortmund to get minutes back on the pitch.

With no resolution in sight, the English international moved to the Blues and has hit the ground running producing two assists already in just two games with the latest coming in Chelsea’s thrashing of West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

No Manchester United player has provided more than one Premier League assist this season. Jadon Sancho has two in two games for Chelsea.

This statistic will be a tough one for Manchester United fans to swallow given that no other player in their squad has matched or surpassed this number as of yet via Squawka.

Sancho’s showing glimpses of the form that saw him be touted as one of the best young talents in the world which has now unearthed the question of why he was unable to get close to it during his time at United.

In the season before last, he only produced three assists in 26 Premier League games, a tally which he is set to smash this campaign.

