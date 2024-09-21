Former West Ham player Joe Cole claims he is excited by West Ham project underTim Steidten but warns the German that Premier League will be different from Bundesliga.

Steidten was pivotal to Bayer Leverkusen project before joining West Ham and he has already been very active with transfers at London Stadium.

“I think what he’s done at Leverkusen, he (Steidten) sort of started that structure with Xabi Alonso and the owners here clearly recognise that and thought we want a bit of that, we want a bit of that here. He’s come in, and I think, they were working with David Moyes for last season, and obviously they parted company with David Moyes, but now he’s got a manager he wants to work with in Lopetegui.