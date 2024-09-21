Former West Ham player Joe Cole claims he is excited by West Ham project underTim Steidten but warns the German that Premier League will be different from Bundesliga.
Steidten was pivotal to Bayer Leverkusen project before joining West Ham and he has already been very active with transfers at London Stadium.
“I think what he’s done at Leverkusen, he (Steidten) sort of started that structure with Xabi Alonso and the owners here clearly recognise that and thought we want a bit of that, we want a bit of that here. He’s come in, and I think, they were working with David Moyes for last season, and obviously they parted company with David Moyes, but now he’s got a manager he wants to work with in Lopetegui.
“The owners are happy with him. I think he’s come in, and he’s bringing players in steadily, and I think it’s an exciting time for West Ham.
“But, I think it’s one thing doing it in Germany, and it’s another doing it in the Premier League, so we still have to reserve judgment and wait, but it’s going to be interesting and the West Ham fans should be excited because some of the names you see are very, very good players who they got at very, very good prices as well.”