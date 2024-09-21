[Image from Sky Sports]

Lisandro Martinez was lucky not to have been sent off against Crystal Palace during Saturday evening’s Premier League game at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils have been the match’s better team but, at the time of writing, remain held by a resolute Palace defence.

The away team are fortunate to still have 11 players on the pitch though.

Lisandro Martinez lucky not to have been shown red card against Crystal Palace

Referee David Coote has done Erik Ten Hag a huge favour after the 42-year-old kept his cool and opted against showing Martinez a straight red card for a poor challenge on Daichi Kamada.

Despite being deep inside Palace’s half, United’s Argentine centre-back was spotted flying into a tackle on Palace’s number 18.

Although the South American failed to make contact with the Japan international, the nature of his challenge certainly raised eyebrows and forced Coote to brandish a yellow card.

Fans on social media, however, are not happy and think United’s number six should’ve been sent for an early bath.

“Lisandro Martinez… Why would make such a nasty challenge????” one fan asked on X.

“Lisandro should’ve been sent off there,” another added.

“I’m afraid of things that go through Lisandro Martinez’s head,” a third said.

“That was a dangerous challenge from Lisandro,” another fan chipped in with.

“That tackle by Lisandro is unbelievable,” a fifth stated.