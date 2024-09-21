Liverpool dealt devastating blow to hopes of signing dream player

Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Liverpool has been dealt a blow to their hopes of signing Anthony Gordon after it has been rumoured that he is close to agreeing on a new contract.

Arne Slot got off to the perfect start as the new Liverpool manager, producing three wins on the bounce which included a 3-0 destruction of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

But the Reds hit a sizeable bump in the road when they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in a game which they dominated.

Liverpool produced a plethora of opportunities but uncharacteristically did not show the composure in front of the goal that was necessary to make them count.

Although not a majorly pressing issue, the Reds have lacked a threat off of the left-hand side with the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez producing good performances but lacking the consistency that Mohamed Salah has provided on the other flank.

Liverpool dealt a blow to Anthony Gordon hopes

The Merseyside club have been heavily linked with a new left winger as they reportedly made several approaches to sign Newcastle’s Gordon but were unable to pry him away from the Magpies.

If a deal for the 23-year-old was difficult to conjure in the summer it’s about to get a lot harder with reports from the Mail via the Express, claiming that he is set to be handed a new contract.

The report claims that it would make him the highest earner at St. James’ Park with the proposal offering him around £9 million a year.

With Federico Chiesa arriving at Anfield for a bargain price in the summer, it may deter Slot’s side in returning for Gordon depending on his performances.

