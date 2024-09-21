Man City step up interest in sensational talent with 193 G/A contributions

default

If Man City want to remain at the top of the pile both domestically and in Europe, then a consistent churn of players is required to keep everyone competitive and on their toes.

Though any squad evolution doesn’t need to be on the scale of Chelsea’s yearly fire sales, the worst thing any club can do is have their players believe they’re untouchable.

Such scenarios will often see players get comfortable, and performance levels can suffer as a result.

Man City know who they want to replace Julian Alvarez

There are certain exceptions of course, with City’s Erling Haaland perhaps being the most obvious example.

Unless injured or because Pep Guardiola wants to give him a well-deserved rest, the Norwegian will play, and whilst there isn’t any striker in world football that can replace him at present, he at least needs an understudy in order for the Catalan to be able to give his striker the occasional break he needs.

Julian Alvarez had done a sterling job in the role before seemingly becoming disillusioned with the amount of game time he was getting, and a move to Atletico Madrid was the result.

According to Fichajes, City are now stepping up their efforts to find a suitable replacement for the Argentinian World Cup winner, and it needs to be a player that is not only a success in their own right, but who would be consistently willing to play second fiddle.

The player that has, apparently, been identified is Celtic’s brilliant Japanese ace, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Transfermarkt note that he has an incredible tally of 193 goal and assist contributions in his 321 career games, and is a multiple league and cup winner with Celtic, so the pressure of the same in the Premier League won’t come as any shock to him.

