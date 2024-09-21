Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing young Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg to Old Trafford after impressing in the Championship.

After a shaky start to their campaign which was topped off by a 3-0 home defeat to their bitter rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils produced a statement 7-0 win albeit against Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

Although a quiet summer transfer window by their usual standards, Erik ten Hag’s side was still very busy in the market bringing in several players including Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

But it has become very evident already that just bringing Ugarte in from PSG wasn’t enough to sure up the middle of the park with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen looking a mile off of the pace.

With Kobbie Mainoo the only flickering glimmer of hope in that department, investing in another young superstar who can carry this team for the next couple of years should be a priority for the club.

Manchester United eye-up Chris Rigg

According to the latest reports from HITC, that’s exactly what the club aims to do as they weigh up a move for 17-year-old Sunderland midfielder Rigg.

The report claims that Manchester United view the young star as a potential Jude Bellingham-level talent and after failing to land the England international in the past they do not want to make that same mistake.

But the report also states that Man United won’t lack competition for the youngster with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund also touted as clubs who are interested in his signature where a move could come as close as the January window.

After investing in experience it seems that the model at Old Trafford has changed after the arrival of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee who are promising young players who can be built around.