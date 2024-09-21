Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly identified Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for current manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite winning silverware again for the Red Devils at the end of last season, there have been many doubts about the future of Ten Hag at the club.

Every passing game has the potential to rock the boat on his current employment with criticism at an all-time high after Manchester United’s deflating defeat against bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford prior to the international break.

With the upcoming Premier League clashes against Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa it is hard to gauge how he will be viewed come the Christmas period.

Despite the Red Devils seemingly showing unwavering faith in the Dutch manager, recent reports have suggested that they have already identified a replacement if needed.

Manchester United’s potential replacement

According to reports from an Italian outlet Calciomercato, the United hierarchy are big fans of Allegri who was fired from Juventus at the end of last season and is currently without a club.

The report also claims that clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain are also keeping an eye on the experienced manager who will no doubt have suitors ready.

The 57-year-old has never managed outside of Italy, starting in the low ranks of the Serie D and working his way up to AC Milan before taking over at Juventus where he was most known, winning several Serie A titles and reaching two Champions League finals during his time.

