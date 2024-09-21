Chelsea legend Joe Cole has tipped Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

After an overall disappointing campaign last season, the United faithful would’ve been hoping for not just a fresh start but a winning one to set them up for success.

But four games into the Premier League season things haven’t exactly gone that way as they currently sit 10th in the table with two wins and two losses to their name with their lack of control in midfield yet again being their undoing.

Erik ten Hag did make quite a few signing’s during the summer transfer window specifically with the aim to bolster their defence and add some more dynamism to the frontline through Joshua Zirkzee.

With a tough set of league fixtures on the horizon which include clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, it is imperative that they leave Selhurst Park with all three points this weekend.

Chelsea legend gives Manchester United prediction

However, Chelsea legend Cole, who spent seven years at the London club where he claimed three Premier League titles, is not holding out much hope for Ten Hag’s side as he has predicted the Eagles to win.

‘They’ll slip up against Crystal Palace on the weekend. It’s a callous game for the United players.’ He said in an interview with Paddy Power.

‘I fancy Eberechi Eze to dominate the game in midfield. Both teams will score, but I see 2-1 Palace as the final score.’

Despite their poor record at home so far this campaign, Palace have proven time and time again that they can go toe to toe with some of the biggest clubs in the country, as they showed during their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images